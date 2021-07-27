Olean Police
- Thursday, 1:20 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of South Third Street and West Henley Street. A vehicle operated by Russell J. Woodruff, 61, of Olean, entered the intersection, striking a vehicle operated by Robert A. Benjamin, 70, of Olean.
- Thursday, 2:08 p.m., no injuries were reported in a vehicle/bicycle accident on North Union Street. A vehicle operated by Andrew D. Patton, 32, of Delevan struck a 14-year-old Little Genesee boy. One possible injury was reported.
- Sunday, 9:07 a.m., Jessica C. Fero, 42, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny and second-degree criminal trespass, both class A misdemeanors. Her status was not reported.
Wellsville Police
- Sunday, no time reported, Bruce W. Jackson, 48, of Troutman, N.C., was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors, and speed in zone, an infraction. He was released to a third party with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- ASHFORD — Corey M. Vail, 28, of Delevan, was charged at 8 p.m. on July 16 with second-degree strangulation, a class D felony; first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; and third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $50,000 bail.
- NEW ALBION — Carl E. Wright, 52, and Coty L. Davis, 29, both of New Albion, were each charged at 11 p.m. on July 18 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. They were each released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Corey M. Vail, 28, of Delevan, was charged at 2:30 .m. Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance identified as methamphetamine, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- NAPOLI — Sandra L. Sherlock, 41, of Buffalo, was charged at 8:43 a.m. Friday on a warrant from Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and petit larceny, both class A misdemeanors. She was released on her own recognizance.
- SALAMANCA — Kenneth J. Grainer, 26, of Little Valley, was charged at 5:15 p.m. Sunday on a bench warrant issued from Salamanca Town Court. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $5,000.
New York
State Police
- LYNDON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:33 a.m. Saturday on Abbott and Carpenter Hill roads. Mark S. Diaz, 47, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — Tanner J. Moquin, 25, of Sandusky, was charged at 3:17 p.m. Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- CARROLLTON — Steven C. Kukoleca, 23, of Angola, was charged at 1:56 a.m. Monday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ANGELICA
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:35 a.m. Monday on County Road 20 East and State Route 19. Matthew H. Hint, 52, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa.
— A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:04 a.m. Thursday on Moody Hollow east of View Drive. Lori C. O’Donnell, 50, of Bradford, was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver. Injuries were reported unknown.