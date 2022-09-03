- Thursday, 4:15 p.m., one injury was reported in a vehicle-pedestrian accident on Buffalo Street just past West Sullivan Street when a vehicle operated by Thomas R. Lacher, 64, of Olean, struck Adam C. Marshall, 29, of Olean.
- Thursday, 5:37 p.m., Edward L. Button, 25, of Salamanca, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Button’s status was not reported.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- SOUTH DAYTON — Dustin C. Martin, 33, of South Dayton, was charged at 12:52 a.m. Aug. 26, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Martin was released with an appearance ticket.
- RANDOLPH — Charles W. Riddell, 35, of Randolph, was arrested at 9:37 p.m. Tuesday, on a warrant issued from Randolph Town Court. Riddell was released on his own recognizance.
- KILL BUCK — Rene J. Leblanc, 48, of Kill Buck, was charged at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. Leblanc was released with an appearance ticket.
- SALAMANCA — Noah J. Leblanc, 21, of Kill Buck, was arrested at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, on an active bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. Leblanc was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- YORKSHIRE — Gene C. Tingue, 65, of Yorkshire, was arrested at 3:06 a.m. Friday, on a warrant issued from New York State Police Machias. Tingue was released with an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident occurred at 2:39 p.m. Wednesday on Niles Hill and Hanchett Road. Barbara A. Cain, 56, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — An unidentified 18-year-old Bolivar man or woman was charged at 1:17 p.m. Thursday, with first-degree rape, a class B felony. Status was not reported.
- ALLEN — Richard L. Delude, 42, of Allen, was charged at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. Delude was released on his own recognizance.
Pennsylvania State Police
- COUDERSPORT, Pa. — A two-vehicle accident occurred at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday on East Second Street. Dylan M. Burdick, 18, and Scott M. Andrews, 45, both of Coudersport, were identified as the drivers. Three injuries were reported.