Olean Police

  • Thursday, 4:15 p.m., one injury was reported in a vehicle-pedestrian accident on Buffalo Street just past West Sullivan Street when a vehicle operated by Thomas R. Lacher, 64, of Olean, struck Adam C. Marshall, 29, of Olean.
  • Thursday, 5:37 p.m., Edward L. Button, 25, of Salamanca, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Button’s status was not reported.

