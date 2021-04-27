Police report image

Wellsville Police

  • Saturday, no time reported, John H. Finch Jr., 30, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.

New York

State Police

  • AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:26 a.m. Sunday on Hess Road and State Route 19. Miranda S. Barber, 32, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:18 p.m. Sunday on Route 16 N. and Winchester Road. Jodi L. Randall,, 55, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • INDEPENDENCE

— Steve L. Button, 46, of Independence, was charged at 12:51 p.m. Sunday with forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.

