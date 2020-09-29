Police report image

Olean Police

  • Friday, 2:24 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in the Washington West Elementary School parking lot. A vehicle operated by Kristie M. West, 36, of Olean was attempting to park when it struck a parked vehicle registered to Deanna D. McCarthy, 35, of Olean. West was cited with move from lane unsafely, a violation.
  • Friday, 4:55 p.m.

, no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on West Green Street. A vehicle operated by Jessica L. Weinman, 41, of Olean, was traveling south on South Union Street when it was struck by a vehicle operated by Cheryl A. Bastian, 71, of Wellsville.

Wellsville Police

  • Saturday, no time reported, Rachel E. Simon, 33, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, a class D felony, driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor and traffic infractions. She was released with an appearance ticket and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court Oct. 27.
  • Sunday, no time reported, Akeyia E. Thagard, 31, of Buffalo, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket and due to appear in Wellsville Vilage Court Oct. 13.

New York State Police

  • WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:15 p.m. Sunday on County Road 16 and County Road 2a. Pamela L. Cockle, 51, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • INDEPENDENCE

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:14 p.m. Sunday on Beech Hill and Harris Hill roads. Tinamarie K. Day, 45, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

  • WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:45 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at the West Almond exit. Jessie M. Kuhn, 28, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • WEST ALMOND

    • — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:15 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at the West Almond exit. Halie N. Silsby, 21, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

    Tags

    Loading...
    Loading...