An Arcade man has been charged in connection to a fatal accident that occurred in July 2019 in the town of Yorkshire, the New York State Police reported Thursday.
Franklin L. Cassety, 25, was charged at 10:28 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, a class D felony; first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors.
The charges stem from a two-vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 1 a.m. July 21, 2019 at the intersection of West Yorkshire and Savage roads.
A report at the time indicated that one person was reported deceased at the scene of the accident. A second person was transported to Bertrand-Chaffee Hospital in Springville and subsequently transferred to Erie County Medical Center, while a third had been treated at the scene.
Cassety’s status was not reported. No further information was available Thursday night.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 4:30 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident in the Wendy’s parking lot on North Union Street. A vehicle operated by P.J. Fitzgerald II, 69, of Bliss, was backing out of a parking space when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Ashley M. Carlin, 25, of 8151 Breed Run Road, Salamanca.
- Wednesday, 11:27 p.m., Kevin E. Smith, 38, of 4428 Route 19, South Belmont, was charged with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor; failure to keep right, inadequate plate lamps and imprudent speed, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Wayne Street. Smith is due back in court at a later date. During the same traffic stop, police also charged Brittney L. Shaffer, 27, of the same address, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument, class A misdemeanors. Shaffer was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Thursday, 1:09 p.m.
, one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Front and Main streets. A vehicle operated by Shane M. Burke, 20, of 83
- 9 Garden Ave., reportedly made a left-had turn in front of a vehicle operated by Pamela C. McFall, 48, of Smethport, Pa., causing a collision. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene. Burke was subsequently cited for unsafe turn, an infraction.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- NAPOLI — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:06 a.m. Saturday on Route 394. Melissa K. Perry was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:14 a.m. Tuesday on Beech Tree Road. Lauren E. Steff was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CONEWANGO — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:04 a.m. Tuesday on Route 241. Kelsey L. Brown and R.K. Olejniczak Jr. were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- DELEVAN — Seth P. Jerge, 35, of 51 N. Main St., Delevan, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on an arrest warrant issued out of Niagara County relating to a previous charge of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Jerge was tuned over to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:39 a.m. Wednesday on Route 417. Bernard E. Goode was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
New York State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Route 31 and Route 31A. Kyle R. Templar, 24, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday on Route 243 near Route 98. Michele Marie John, 47, of West Seneca, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- WIRT — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:23 a.m. Wednesday on Route 275 near Pangburn Road. Gina M. Larrabee, 54, of Little Genesee, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CLARKSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:16 a.m. Wednesday on Route 305 near Davis Road. Colin M. Dudley, 24, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday on Portville-Olean Road near Steam Valley Road. Matthew R. Flick, 30, of Olean, and Denise E. Bunk-Hatch, 32, of Portville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday on Windfall Road. Shannon M. Yonker, 43, of Limestone, and a 17-year-old Olean female were listed as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- FARMERSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Route 5 and Truax Road. Vincent E. Fontaine, 56, of Amsterdam, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- SOUTH VALLEY
— Steven O. Obe, 72, of Amherst, was charged at 10:57 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. The charges stem from the response to an accident on West Perimeter Road. Obe allegedly failed several standardized field sobriety tests at the scene and was transported to the state police barracks in Jamestown, where he reportedly provided a breath sample that showed a blood-alcohol level of 0.1% Obe was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.