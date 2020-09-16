Police report image

Olean Police

  • Monday, 6:40 a.m., two injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident on Genesee Street near First Avenue. A vehicle operated by Brendan A. Tabola, 20, of 1996 Dugan Road, reportedly struck a tree and rolled onto its side after Tabola lost consciousness. Tabola and a passenger were transported to Olean General Hospital for treatment. Tabola was subsequently charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor.

Cattaraugus County

Sheriff’s Office

  • CONEWANGO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:37 p.m. Thursday on Route 241. Michael L. Centi Jr. was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • MANSFIELD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:21 a.m. Friday on Bedient Hill Road. Jennifer L. Priest was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • NEW ALBION — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:48 p.m. Friday on Stateland Road. Laurie S. Nappo was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • COLD SPRING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:17 p.m. Friday on Hardscrabble Road. Charles T. Bennett was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
  • OLEAN

— Jennifer M. Perkins, 35, of 806 Washington St., Olean, was charged at 9:20 a.m. Monday with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree welfare fraud, class D felonies; first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree welfare fraud, class E felonies. The charges stem from an investigation of a complaint made by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services in 2019. Perkins allegedly fraudulently received $2,492 in SNAP/food stamp benefits and $3,334.10 in Temporary Assistance Benefits by concealing and failing to report essential household members and income. She was processed and transferred to Cattaraugus County Jail, where she was held pending arraignment.

