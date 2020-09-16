Olean Police
- Monday, 6:40 a.m., two injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident on Genesee Street near First Avenue. A vehicle operated by Brendan A. Tabola, 20, of 1996 Dugan Road, reportedly struck a tree and rolled onto its side after Tabola lost consciousness. Tabola and a passenger were transported to Olean General Hospital for treatment. Tabola was subsequently charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- CONEWANGO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:37 p.m. Thursday on Route 241. Michael L. Centi Jr. was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MANSFIELD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:21 a.m. Friday on Bedient Hill Road. Jennifer L. Priest was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- NEW ALBION — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:48 p.m. Friday on Stateland Road. Laurie S. Nappo was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- COLD SPRING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:17 p.m. Friday on Hardscrabble Road. Charles T. Bennett was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- OLEAN