Olean Police
- Wednesday, 1:53 p.m., Larry D. Cook, 42, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 5:27 p.m., Amber Brooks, 24, of Salamanca, as arrested on a probation warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and turned over to them.
- Thursday, 3:05 a.m. — Kelly Duffy, 51, of Arcade, as charged with felony driving while intoxicated; first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor, and move from lane unsafely, a violation. Duffy was released to a third party.
New York
State Police
- GREAT VALLEY — Govanni A. Sciotti, 38, of Great Valley, was charged at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday, with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:53 p.m. Wednesday on Route 98. Brandon A. Lavalley, 19, of Farmersville Station, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:52 p.m. Wednesday on North Main Street and Salt Rising Road. Addison P. Dunn, 24, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS