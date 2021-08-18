Police report image

Olean Police

  • Tuesday, 12:45 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union and Main streets. A vehicle operated by Robert L. Brown, 85, of North 21st Street, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Andrea P. Certo III, 21, of 215 N. Fourth St., which was stopped in traffic. Brown was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
  • Tuesday, 12:48 p.m., no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident on Front Street near Seneca Avenue. A vehicle operated by Raymond G. Axley, 69, of Bovey, Minn., was towing a camper that reportedly struck the railroad underpass. Axley was subsequently cited for failure to obey a traffic control device, an infraction.
  • Tuesday, 5:07 p.m., Ryan P. Willis, 37, of 708 Washington St., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Willis was held pending arraignment.

Wellsville Police

  • Monday, no time provided, Keighle J. Cole, 31, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a complaint made by the Dollar General on West Dyke Street. Cole was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.

New York

State Police

  • WARD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:55 a.m. Monday on Route 244 near Watson Road. Andrea E. Herman, 34, of Alfred Station, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • ALLEGANY — Lyle D. Dambra, 52, of Conesus, was charged at 8:30 a.m. Monday with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony. Dambra was processed and released with a ticket tp appear in court at a later date.
  • SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:19 a.m. Monday on Route 417 near Gasoline Alley Road. Sarah L. Howden, 30, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:03 a.m. Monday on Delaware Avenue near First Avenue. Elnathan G. Bennet, 41, of Freedom, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • OLEAN — Eric R. Smith, 31, of Olean, was charged at 2:36 p.m. Monday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony. The charge stems from an incident reported May 10. Smith was reported held.
  • WIRT — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:51 p.m. Monday on Route 275 near Pleasant Valley Road. Jessica M. Parsons, 34, of Richburg, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • BOLIVAR — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:05 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Phillips Hill and Route 417. Isaac S. Griswold, 68, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • GENESEE — Richard H. Shreve, 64, of Richburg, was charged at 10:09 p.m. Monday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Shreve was released on his own recognizance.
  • FRANKLINVILLE

— A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:39 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North Main Street and Park Square. Lorie Lea Oberst, 61, of Franklinville, was identified as one of the drivers. No injuries were reported.

