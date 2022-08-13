Olean Police
- Tuesday, 5:12 p.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported in the Friendly’s parking lot when a vehicle operated by Larissa R. Buzak, 39, of Lockport was backing out of a parking space and struck a vehicle operated by Heather M. Fahnestock, 35, of Portville. No injuries were reported.
- Thursday, 11:04 a.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported in the Rise Academy parking lot when a state-owned vehicle operated by Shana C. Doner, 40, of Little Valley, was backing out of a parking space and struck a vehicle operated by Michael S. Graf, 62, of Cuba. No injuries were reported.
- Friday, 9:34 a.m., Mikkal L. Schnell, 19, of Olean, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. Schnell’s status was not reported.
- Friday, noon, a two-vehicle accident was reported on North Union Street. Terry M. Gaylor, 41, of Olean was operating an Olean City Fire Department ambulance, when it struck a vehicle that was pulled over and operated by Brian K. Ramadhan, 34, of Olean. No injuries were reported.