Olean Police
- Saturday, 9:43 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on North 17th Street near Washington Street. A vehicle operated by a 17-year-old Olean female was backing out of a driveway when it reportedly struck an unoccupied parked vehicle.
- Saturday, 3:39 p.m., no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident on West State Street near North Union Street. A vehicle operated by John D. Jeselnick, 69, of Eldred, Pa., was traveling west on West State Street towing a camper when a passenger-side door of the camper reportedly opened and struck Savarino Construction fencing, knocking some down.
- Monday, 5:27 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident in the Wendy’s drive-through lane on North Union Street. A vehicle operated by Susan A. Little, 73, of Paragon Avenue, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Joann R. Severtson, 32, of 122 S. Sixth St., which was stopped. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
- Monday, 5:35 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Front Street near Main Street. A vehicle operated by Mark A. Brunk, 39, of 4872 Dutch Hill Road, Hinsdale, reportedly had a tire fall off which subsequently struck a vehicle operated by Kevin M. Callahan, 30, of 218 King St., causing a large dent. Brunk was cited for operating a motor vehicle with substandard tires and operating without a license, infractions.
- Tuesday, 2:59 p.m., Jacob Donahue, 35, of 201 N. 18th St., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Donahue was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- HINSDALE — Ernest D. Robinson III, 35, of 3363 Rt. 16, Hinsdale, was arrested at 8:23 a.m. Saturday on a failure to obey court mandate warrant. Robinson was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.
- OLEAN — Kathleen G. Duval, 43, and Tony D. Hannah, 54, both of 6747 Simmons Road, Ellicottville, were charged at 12:21 p.m. Monday with petit larceny and fifth-degree welfare fraud, class A misdemeanors. In addition, Duval was charged with offering a false instrument for filing, a class E felony. The charges stem from the investigation into a complaint made in 2019 by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services. Duval and Hannah allegedly fraudulently received $440 in SNAP benefits by receiving benefits from New York and the State of Oregon at the same time. Both turned themselves in to the Department of Social Services and were released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- RANDOLPH — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:15 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Interstate 86 and the exit 16 off-ramp. Sue L. Foster, 47, of Randolph, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
