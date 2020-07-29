Olean Police
- Monday, 8:47 p.m., one injury was reported following a one-vehicle accident on Front Street near School Street. A vehicle operated by Mary A. Snyder, 61, of East Spring Street, reportedly struck a utility pole and rolled over, coming to rest on its roof and entrapping the driver. The Olean Fire Department responded to help remove Snyder from the vehicle. Snyder reportedly sustained suspected minor injuries and was transported to Olean General Hospital for further evaluation. National Grid responded to the scene to replace the damaged utility pole. Snyder was cited for leaving the roadway, an infraction.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- SOUTH VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:19 a.m. Thursday on Bone Run Road. Orlando P. Sostre was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- LITTLE VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:33 p.m. Friday on Route 353. Kyle J. Cargill was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- NEW ALBION — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:50 a.m. Saturday on Route 353. Michael A. Frary was identified as the driver. One injury was reported. Frary was issued four unspecified citations.
- LITTLE VALLEY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:45 p.m. Sunday on Route 353. Margaret L. Pincoski and Zachary D. Baker were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday on Route 16. John A. Priebe and Kevin L. Almond were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported. Priebe was issued one unspecified citation.
New York State Police
- CLARKSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:04 p.m. Monday on Route 40 near Johnson Hill Road. Jessica L. Sprague, 33, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:11 p.m. Monday on West Branch Road near Four Mile Road. Gail F. Hammond, 76, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:40 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Maple Grove Road and Blue Street. John Richard Cornwall, 71, of Freedom, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- ELDRED, Pa.