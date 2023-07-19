Wellsville Police
- Monday, no time provided, Melissa S. Arnold, 39, of Bolivar, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors, and failure to dim headlights, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop on East Dyke Street. Arnold was issued an appearance ticket and released to a third party.
New York State Police
- GRANGER — Kristofer T. Hubbard, 40, of Angelica, was charged at 2:26 p.m. Monday with false personation, a class B misdemeanor. Hubbard was released with an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE — Jerome J Hart, 31, of Wellsville, was charged at 4:40 p.m. Monday with third-degree rape and third-degree criminal sex act, class E felonies. The charges stem from an incident reported July 9. Hart was released with an appearance ticket.