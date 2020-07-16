Olean Police
- Wednesday, 9:38 a.m., Heather M. Chase, 28, of 318 N. 13th St., was arrested on an arrest warrant relating to previous charges of third-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree arson, class A misdemeanors.
- Wednesday, 4:29 p.m., Tyrell J. Battle, 21, of 312 W. Henley St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic dispute. Battle was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- NEW ALBION — Max A. Beach, 25, of 7817 Maple Hill Road, Cattaraugus, was arrested at 6:04 p.m. Tuesday on a violation of parole warrant issued out of the State of Pennsylvania. Beach was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further proceedings.
- PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:46 a.m. Monday on Cornell Drive. Brandon S. Brown was identified as the driver. The other vehicle was reportedly parked. No injuries were reported.
- MANSFIELD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:14 p.m. Sunday on Route 13. Michael W. Reynolds was identified as one of the drivers. One injury was reported. Reynolds was issued one unspecified citation.
New York
State Police
- GENESEE — Shawn I. Deahn, 33, no address provided, was charged at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanors. Deahn was held.
- SCIO — Dale P. Kane, 71, of Scio, was charged at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday with second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported June 27. Kane was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- WELLSVILLE — Jackson Z. Cline, 19, of Wellsville, was charged at 3 p.m. Tuesday with fifth-degree criminal sale of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor. Cline was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- SCIO — Bradley J. Cornell, 34, of Scio, was charged at 7:32 p.m. Tuesday with criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child, all class A misdemeanors. Cornell was released on his own recognizance.
- CONEWANGO — Michael D. Hitchcock, 58, of Kennedy, was charged at 10:09 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Hitchcock was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- BRADFORD, Pa.