Olean Police
- Saturday, no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident on Constitution Avenue. A car driven by an unknown driver, registered to Dineen Painting, of Ellicottville, hit a chain link fence at the Cattaraugus County Building. It was later found on the 500 block of Fourth Street.
- Saturday, no injuries were reported on North 11th Street. A vehicle operated by Barbara A. Letts, 47, of Olean, while leaving a parking space, drove around another vehicle, striking a vehicle operated by MC Shoemaker, who was driving south on the street. Letts was charged with failure to yield, an infraction.
- Sunday, 4:58 p.m., Greg A. Hiliiman, 45, of Olean, was charged with third-degree burglary, a class C felony; first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; and second-degree harassment, a violation. His status was not reported.
Cuba Police
- Friday, about 5
- p.m., Eric C. Finch, 63, of Franklinville, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, about 3:08 p.m., Brendan G. Chapman, 24, of Olean, was charged with third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, about 6:39 p.m., Darrell D. Goston, 50, of Buffalo, was charged with criminal trespass, a misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, about 8:33 p.m., a juvenile was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing, both class A misdemeanors. The juvenile was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported, Daphne O. Hunt, 25, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Little Angel Goodwill, 46, of Great Valley, was charged at 8:55 p.m. Thursday with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was also found to have four scoffs on three different dates and found to be in possession of narcotics. She was released with appearance tickets.
- GREAT VALLEY — Malorie R. Chamberlain, 20, of Great Valley, was charged at 5:54 a.m. Saturday with aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors; and failure to keep right, an infraction. She was released with appearance tickets.
- ARCADE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:05 a.m. Saturday on Broadway Road and Route 353. Austin L. Behling, 24, of Arcade, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — Christopher R. Haun, 41, of Portville, was charged with criminal contempt, a class E felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- COLD SPRING — Sue L. Foster, 48, of Cold Spring, was charged at 10:23 a.m. Monday on a fugitive warrant issued from Conewango Township, Pa. She was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail without bail to await an extradition hearing.
- MACHIAS — Joseph W. Lilley, 42, of Franklinville, was charged at 1 p.m. Monday on a bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was taken to Cattaraugus County Jail to await arraignment.
New York State Police
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:57 a.m. Sunday on Steam Valley and East River roads. An unidentified 16-year-old Allegany boy was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:53 a.m. Monday on Interstate 86 at the West Almond off ramp. Christina L. Neu, 30, of Oneonta, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.