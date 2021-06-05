Olean Police
- Thursday, 1:55 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Laurens Street. A vehicle operated by Brittney E. McDonald, 27, of Olean, was traveling east when it struck a vehicle operated by TS Davis-Cashimere, 24, of Olean, who was entering the intersection from First Street. Davis-Cashimere was charged with failure to yield right of way.
- Friday, 10:03 a.m., Terry G. Brown Jr., 31, of Olean, as charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:49 a.m. Thursday on Route 19 and State Route 16. Alton T. Coleman, 79, of Arcade, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- AMITY — Jeffery R. Phillip, 40, of Amity, was charged at 1:48 p.m. Thursday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Daniel J. Breman, 41, of Kill Buck, was charged at 6 p.m. Thursday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 7:20 p.m. Thursday on Five Mile and Morgan Hollow roads. A 16-year-old Allegany boy was reported to be the driver. No information was reported on the other two drivers. No injuries were reported.
- DELEVAN