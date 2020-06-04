Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:38 a.m. May 20 on Route 417. Robert W. Pero was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:25 p.m. May 22 on Route 219. Yvonne J. Perry Clark and Trevor N. Tadder were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported. Perry Clark was issued one unspecified citation.
- LYNDON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:50 p.m. May 23 on Wilson Road. David M. Nelson was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- LITTLE VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5 p.m. May 23 on West Bucktooth Road. Brenda A. Smith was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- CATTARAUGUS — Gabrielle J. Post, 32, of 46 Main St., Cattaraugus, was charged at 9 p.m. May 24 with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reportedly involving a minor. Post was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:05 p.m. May 25 on Route 417. Clifford W. Johnston Jr. and Shannon E. Shroyer were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported. Shroyer was issued two unspecified citations.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:45 a.m. May 28 on Route 98. Thomas R. Tidd was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Allegany Post Office parking lot on North Fifth Street. Sally L. Kwiatkowski was identified as one of the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- RANDOLPH — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:36 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 86. Julie A. Wolfer was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- COLDSPRING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:14 p.m. Monday on Interstate 86. Dean R. Janes was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
New York State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:16 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Main and Factory streets. David E. Taylor, 49, and Elijah S. Morris, 24, both of Friendship, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- ALMOND — Andrew J. Welk, 31, of Belmont, was charged at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Saturday. Welk was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
