Olean Police
- Wednesday, 4:07 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Laurens and North Second streets. Police said a vehicle operated by Adrian J. Hooper, 23, of Olean, went through the intersection without stopping at the stop sign and struck a vehicle operated by Alyssa R. Grover, 26, of Olean. Hooper was charged with failure to stop at a stop sign, a violation.
Cuba Police
- Wednesday, approx. 3:30 p.m., Lindsay N. Loiacono, 29, of Cuba was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. She was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- AMITY — Tyler J. Fisk, 29, of Wellsville, was charged at 10:06 a.m. Wednesday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Summer J. Mathews, 39, of Yorkshire, was charged at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. She was released on her own recognizance.
- HUMPHREY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday on Chapel Hill and Irish Hollow roads. Katherine A. Golley, 71, of Ellicottville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — Levi A. Harris, 19, of Wellsville, was charged at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday with first-degree course sexual conduct with a child, a class B felony; possible observation of a sex performance by a child, a class E felony; and forcible touching, acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17 and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors. He was reported held.
- ISCHUA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday on Route 16 and Hatch Hill Road. Mangaiko Omari, 21, of Phoenix, Ariz., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:28 p.m. Wednesday on Irons Road. Nichole M. Sherman, 35. of Scio, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:43 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 at exit 29. John E. Bartles, 70, of Nunda, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:49 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 244 and Crandell Road. Craig B. Cornell, 43, of Alfred Station, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.