Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported, Charles McDade, 30, of Olean and Clifford W. Krug, 57, of Willing, were each charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. They were each released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- Sunday, 6:59 p.m. — Scott J. Bateman, 46, of Machias, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released on his own recognizance.
New York State Police
- WELLSVILLE — Richard A. Scheigart, 50, of Whitesville, was charged at 11:46 a.m. Saturday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was reported held.
- PORTVILLE
- A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:45 p.m. Sunday on Portville Olean and Steam Valley roads. Trisheena M. Graves, 29, and Gail T. Oakley, 64, both of Olean, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE