Olean Police
- Wednesday, 1:05 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on East State Street. A vehicle operated by Bradley W. Wynn, 20, of Allegany struck a vehicle operated by Douglas E.Meeboerur, 45, of Franklinville, which was stopped in traffic. Wynn was charged with following too closely, a violation.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 1:52 p.m., Wesley D. Kindt, 54, of Salamanca, was charged with disorderly conduct, a class A misdemeanor, and trespass, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 4:40 p.m., Fancysun J. Hare, 39, of Salamanca, was charged on a warrant for first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and second-degree harassment, a violation. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 11:54 p.m., Corinne M. John, 38, of Buffalo, was charged with fourth-degree stalking, a class B felony, an consumption of alcohol in public. She was held for arraignment.
- Wednesday 8:42 p.m., Khristian L. Dicken, 30, of Salamanca, was charged on a bench warrant. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LLITTLE VALLEY — Adriana E. Machado, 25, of Cattaraugus, was charged at 4 p.m. Saturday with criminal impersonation after being served an active arrest warrant, for which she was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail before being turned over to Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office. She was given an appearance ticket on the charge.
- YORKSHIRE — Corey L. Tingue, 37, of Delevan, was charged at 4:57 p.m. Saturday on an arrest warrant issued from Cattaraugus County. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail. He was also charged with second-degree criminal obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor, for which he was given an appearance ticket.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Lennox B. WIlson, no age, of Little Valley, was charged at 11:50 p.m. Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Trever W. Stymus, 26, of Albion, was charged at 12:40 p.m. Sunday with with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors, and failure to use designated lane. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Dylan C. Irvin, 22, of Hinsdale, was charged at 3:56 p.m. Monday on a violation of probation warrant. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail pending arraignment.
New York State Police
- HINSDALE — Adam M. Losey, 31, of Hinsdale, was charged at 1:53 p.m. Monday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 16 and Dowd Road. Todd N. Hills, 59, of Almond, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SALAMANCA — Ryan E. Mohr, 38, of Kill Buck, was charged at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:16 p.m. Wednesday on Karr and Bully Hill roads. Tyler A. Johnson, 25, of Hornell, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WIRT — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:33 p.m. Wednesday on Route 275 and County Road 8. Debra K. Vennard, 63, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:50 a.m. Thursday on County Road 36 and Dow Road. Annmarie G. Smith, 39, of Warsaw, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
