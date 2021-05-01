Olean Police
- Thursday, 9:20 p.m., no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident on North Union Street. A vehicle operated by David L. Derock, 74, of Belfast, was turning right from the 7-Eleven parking lot when he was blinded by an uninvolved vehicle’s headlights and struck a sign in the median.
- Thursday, 9:20 p.m., no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Henley and South Fourth Street. A vehicle operated by Kevin T. Bush, 65, of Olean, was stopping at the intersection when Bush lost control due to water in the road, and crashed into a National Grid pole.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- YORKSHIRE — Jacob Oconnell, 25, of Franklinville, was charged at 1:38 a.m. Sunday with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol count of 0.18% or more and driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors, and traffic violations. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:18 a.m. Thursday at Route 219 and Miller Road. Alex P. Holden, 22, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — Madeline R. Appleton, 35, of Wellsville, was charged at 1:21 p.m. Thursday with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. She was reported held.
- WELLSVILLE — Todd C. Moyer, 30, of Wellsville, was charged at 3:25 p.m. Thursday with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — Christina L. Gast, 42, of Ellicottville, was charged at 6:19 p.m. Thursday with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the car, both class E felonies; driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; and acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- CERES, Pa.