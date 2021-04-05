Olean Police
- Friday, 4:44 p.m., John C. Ensell, 72, of Portville, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and following too closely and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, both infractions. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 7:09 p.m., Johnathon C. Cornell, 45, of Wellsville, wsa charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, approximately 10:46 p.m., John M. Oyler, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance nd criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, both class A misdemeanors. He was held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- FRANKLINVILLE — Christopher Bennett, 55, of Hinsdale, was charged at 8:36 a.m. with driving while ability impaired drugs and driving while ability impaired combination, both unclassified misdemeanors, and multiple traffic offenses. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- ALLEN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:25 p.m. Friday on County Road 15 and Peavy Road. Sarah J. Robbins, 51, of Friendship was identified as a driver. The second driver was an unidentified 17-year-old Allen boy. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:49 p.m. Friday on Bolivar Road and County Road 9. Rose Marie Dunn, 32, of Richburg, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — Kyle S. Frank, 23, of Freedom , was charged at 12:03 a.m. Saturday with first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both class D felonies. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN