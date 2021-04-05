Police report image

Olean Police

  • Friday, 4:44 p.m., John C. Ensell, 72, of Portville, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and following too closely and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, both infractions. He was released with an appearance ticket.
  • Friday, 7:09 p.m., Johnathon C. Cornell, 45, of Wellsville, wsa charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.

Salamanca Police

  • Tuesday, approximately 10:46 p.m., John M. Oyler, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance nd criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, both class A misdemeanors. He was held pending arraignment.

Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office

  • FRANKLINVILLE — Christopher Bennett, 55, of Hinsdale, was charged at 8:36 a.m. with driving while ability impaired drugs and driving while ability impaired combination, both unclassified misdemeanors, and multiple traffic offenses. He was released with an appearance ticket.

New York State Police

  • ALLEN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:25 p.m. Friday on County Road 15 and Peavy Road. Sarah J. Robbins, 51, of Friendship was identified as a driver. The second driver was an unidentified 17-year-old Allen boy. No injuries were reported.
  • SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:49 p.m. Friday on Bolivar Road and County Road 9. Rose Marie Dunn, 32, of Richburg, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • FREEDOM — Kyle S. Frank, 23, of Freedom , was charged at 12:03 a.m. Saturday with first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both class D felonies. He was released with an appearance ticket.
  • OLEAN

— A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:58 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 at the exit 25 off ramp. Bethany A. Frawley, 38, of Angelica and Reuben J. Stocking, 42, of Belmont, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.

