Olean Police
- Monday, 11:05 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Main and Front streets. A vehicle operated by James M. Gummo, 57, of Bradford, Pa., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Kelley L. Olin, 44, of 845 Crown St., which was stopped in traffic.
- Monday, 12:37 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Homer Street. A vehicle operated by Robert J. Nortum, 66, of Bradford, Pa., reportedly made a left turn in front of a vehicle operated by Daveen E. Horton, 20, of 3309 W. Five Mile Road, Allegany, causing a collision. Nortum was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 2:12 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of the North Union Street Extension and Delevan Avenue. A vehicle operated by Jessica L. Pinkard, 27, of 205 Root St., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Bobbi J. Berg, 46, of Knapp Creek, which was slowed in traffic. Pinkard was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
Wellsville Police
- Saturday, no time provided, Justin M. Learn, 24, of Scio, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a traffic stop. Learn was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Sunday, no time provided, Chad W. Wilson, 46, of Andover, was charged with issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from a complaint made by Leitzell’s Repair Shop. Wilson was processed and released with ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- COLD SPRING — Candy A. Jimerson, 58, of 10034 Pigeon Valley Road, Napoli, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Friday on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court following a traffic stop on Lebanon Road. Jimerson was turned over to the Salamanca Police Department and held pending arraignment.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Dale R. Wagatha Jr., 38, of 9846 Marx Road, Little Valley, was arrested at 10:20 p.m. Saturday on a warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court following a traffic stop. Wagatha was turned over to the Salamanca Police Department.
- HUMPHREY — Jessica R. Clark, 39, of 34 First St., Little Valley, was charged at 1:41 p.m. Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Clark was also charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, relating to an incident reported April 5. She was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- HUMPHREY — Alan O. Maynard Jr., 43, of 4389 Ford Hollow Road, Humphrey, was charged at 1:41 p.m. Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from Maynard allegedly violating an order of protection. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- RANDOLPH — Eugene C. Wahl, 41, of Lackawanna, was charged at 8:04 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and failure to keep right, an infraction. The charges stem from the investigation into a reported motor vehicle accident. Wahl was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- BELMONT — Jessica L. Cushing, 28, of Wellsville, was charged at 10:23 a.m. Monday with third-degree welfare fraud, a class D felony, and first-degree filing a false instrument, a class E felony. The charges stem from an incident reported March 10. Cushing was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- LYNDON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:43 p.m. Monday on East Hill Road near Town Line Road. Darrel D. Tingue, 53, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- DAYTON — Christopher A. Torsell, 48, of Gowanda, was charged at 3:54 p.m. Monday with third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor. Torsell was released on his own recognizance.
- SCIO