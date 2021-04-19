Olean Police
- Thursday, 11:13 p.m., Kierra M. Livingston, 24, of 3 Edward Court, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from a traffic stop. Livingston is due back in court at a later date.
- Saturday, 3:39 a.m., Todd A. Dellahoy, 23, of 112 S. Second St., was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Dellahoy was held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN
- isdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident in Little Valley. Burroughs was processed ands is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:23 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86 near Karr Valley Road. Manny Samuel Weinstein, 22, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:23 p.m. Friday on Route 16 near Martin Road. Cherilyn S. Wesley, 44, of Machias, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Donald L. Jimerson, 49, of Franklinville, was charged at 11:28 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Jimerson was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:32 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 near exit 24. Bradley W. Cedeno, 34, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:52 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Route 417 ad Streeter Brook Road. Richard C. Colburn, 45, of Hinsdale, and Julie A. Serkleski, 50, of Shinglehouse, Pa., were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- BURNS — Frederick L. Halbert, 50, of Canaseraga, was charged at 8:25 p.m. Saturday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Friday morning. Halbert was released on his own recognizance.
- RANDOLPH — Gary R. Lawton, 59, of Salamanca, was charged at 11:30 p.m. Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Lawton was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- ELDRED, Pa.