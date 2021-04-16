Police report image

New York State Police

  • RUSHFORD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday on Woodside Drive and County Road 49. Dylan J. Preston, 22, of Caneadea, was identified as a driver. No information was provided on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
  • YORKSHIRE

— A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday on

  • State Routes 39 and 16. Erwin Bachert, 78, of Yorkshire and Harleigh J. Lavaery, 19, of Delevan, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
  • YORKSHIRE — Chrishawn J. See, 24, of Hinsdale, was charged at 11 p.m. Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
  • AMITY

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:17 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 244 and Feathers Creek Road. Michael T. Rich, 36, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Loading...
Loading...