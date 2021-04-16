New York State Police
- RUSHFORD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday on Woodside Drive and County Road 49. Dylan J. Preston, 22, of Caneadea, was identified as a driver. No information was provided on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE
- State Routes 39 and 16. Erwin Bachert, 78, of Yorkshire and Harleigh J. Lavaery, 19, of Delevan, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Chrishawn J. See, 24, of Hinsdale, was charged at 11 p.m. Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- AMITY