Wellsville Police
- Sunday, no time reported, Gage B. Soule, 20, of Genesee, was charged with criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, a class A misdemeanor, and a traffic infraction, after being charged as a fugitive from justice on a warrant issued from Pennsylvania. Soule was released on an appearance ticket and then committed to Allegany County Jail pending extradition.
New York State Police
- ANDOVER — Alissa R. McDonald, 26, of Knoxville, Pa., was charged at 5:40 p.m. Friday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony, and first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:10 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at exit 21. Kristina M. Ward, 30, of Elmira, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:01 p.m. Sunday in the Aspen Dental parking lot on Independence Drive. David J. Causer, 20, of Rushford and Victor J. Brol, 81, of Salamanca, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:42 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 244 and Irish Settlement Road. Emma M. Rakvica, 19, of East Amherst, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:14 p.m. Sunday on Route 219 and Snake Run Road. Peter Fleischmann, 74, of East Amherst, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:54 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 417 and Ray Hill Road. Molly R. Green, 43, of Andover, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS
— A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:19 p.m. Sunday on Lake and Elton roads. Donald A. Mayes, 42, of West Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- BRADFORD
— Russell Tallentire, 31, of Bradford, was charged at 12:16 a.m. Saturday with driving under the influence of alcohol.