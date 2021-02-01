Salamanca Police
- Friday, 10:56 p.m., Lamont I. Coleman, 34, of Salamanca, was charged on an arrest warrant, second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminal trespass, both criminal A misdemeanors.
- Friday, 11:21 p.m., Brittany N. Collins, 29, of Salamanca was arrested on an arrest warrant and charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
- Friday, 11:25 p.m., Rebecca L. Sinnett, 46, of Little Valley, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor; seventh-degree criminal possession of a criminal substance, a class A misdemeanor; and traffic violations.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Bonnie R. Perkins, 54, of Otto, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. She was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- CANASERAGA — Gabriel P. Bingham, 28, of Dansville, was charged at 7 a.m. Friday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny, both class A misdemeanors. He was released on his own recognizance.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:35 a.m. Friday on County Road 12 and Pixley Hill roads. Sage D. Brown, 24, of Cortland, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — Shawn I. Deahn, 33, of Genesee, was charged at 8:51 a.m. Friday with aggravated family offense, first-degree criminal contemt, both class E felonies, and second-degree contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held on cash bail.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:33 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of SBU townhouse 21 on Francis Drive. Emma L. Kostenbader, 32, of Bayonne, N.J. and Grace K. Ferris,21, of Lansing, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:39 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86 at the Belmont exit. Michael A. Daniels, 40, of Rochester, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALFRED — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:28 p.m. Friday on State Highway 21 and Kenyon Road. Benjamin W. Williams, 24, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:05 p.m. Friday on Route 98 and Crystal Lake Road. Harrison H. Strauss, 20, of Mohegan Lake, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:59 a.m. Saturday on Portville-Obi and Deer Creek roads. An unidentified 18-year-old Portville boy was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- SCIO — Judith E. O’Keefe, 63, of Scio, was charged at 1:50 p.m. Saturday with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- CARROLLTON — Jillian D. Eckberg, 41, of Oneonta, was charged at 5:07 p.m. Saturday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — Dwayne A. Higgs, 40, of Buffalo, was charged at 1:07 a.m. Sunday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony, and driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- BRADFORD, Pa.
— Russell Tallentire, 31, of Bradford, Pa., will be charged in an incident at 12:16 a.m. Saturday for driving while under the influence of alcohol.