Olean Police
- Saturday, 10:26 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Genesee Street near Third Avenue. A vehicle operated by Brigitte L. Duvall, 42, of 307 Genesee St., was backing out of a driveway when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Nguyen T. Huynh, 24, of 544 Second Ave. Duvall was cited for unsafe backing, an infraction.
- Sunday, 1:55 p.m., three injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Constitution Avenue near Buffalo Street. A vehicle operated by Courtney L. Bailey, 25, of 111 W. Oak St., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Adam P. Cassata, 28, of Cuba, which was attempting to turn into a parking lot. Bailey was cited for loud or unnecessary horn, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 2:18 p.m., Donald Price, 35, of 127 S. Fifth St., was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Price was processed and release with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Robert A. Walters, 35, of 3601 Ireland Road, Randolph, and Dean M. Walters, 29, of 180 Main St., Randolph, were each charged at 7:56 p.m. Thursday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, and reckless endangerment of property, a class B misdemeanor. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Robert Walters was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date. Dean Walters was issued a stay away order of protection and is due back in court at a later date.
- CATTARAUGUS — Evan R, Barber, 33, of 9608 Forty Road, Cattaraugus, was charged at 3:55 p.m. Saturday with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Barber was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
- CONEWANGO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:42 p.m. Saturday on Route 62. Deputies reportedly responded to the scene of a car on its side in the ditch, partially in the water, with occupants unable to extricate themselves. Members of the fire department reportedly assisted the occupants out of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
New York State Police
- WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:03 a.m. Monday on Interstate 86. Channon A. Robinson, 23, of Rochester, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:34 a.m. Monday on Bolivar Road near Florida Avenue. Beverly J. Wheeler, 89, and Kristy L. McNulty, 38, both of Wellsville, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- CARROLLTON — Christina Collins, 30, of Olean, was charged at 4:32 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Collins was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:46 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Block and Worden roads. Corey L. Tingue, 37, of Delevan, and Ricky L. Palmerton, 50, of Chaffee were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- WILLING
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:54 p.m. Monday on Hunt Road near Stone Dam Road. Percy J. Sherman, 51, of Whitesville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.