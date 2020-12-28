New York State Police
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:24 p.m. Friday in the 7-Eleven parking lot on South Main Street. Ashley M. Aumiller, 31, of Eldred, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:26 p.m. Friday on Gibson Hill Road and State Route 19. Derek M. VanCuren, 46, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — Aaron M. Russell, 28, of Genesee, was charged at 8:30 a.m. Friday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt, both class A misdemeanors. He was released on his own recognizance.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:43 p.m. Friday on County Road 31 and Middaugh Road. Jordan J. Cornelius, 19, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- MACHIAS — David L. Carlson, 31, of Machias, was charged at 8:29 p.m. Friday with assault with intent to cause physical injury, a class D felony, and two counts of criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a ld and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:02 a.m. Saturday in a driveway on Sheldon Drive. Juanita S. Ried, 69, and Michael D. Bowley, 37, both of Allegany, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- EAST OTTO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:08 a.m. Saturday on Reed Hill and Maples roads. Michael C. Grey, 21, of Little Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:42 p.m. Saturday on Portville-Ceres and Bells Brook roads. Rodney L. Smith, 62, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- ELDRED TOWNSHIP
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:20 p.m. Friday on Route 155. Emmet L. Mead, 79, of Turtlepoint, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.