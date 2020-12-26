OLEAN — An Olean man was arrested on multiple charges Friday after Olean Police responded to a reported domestic incident.
Kameron Mykel Ertell, 19, of 212 W. Oak St., was charged at 5 p.m. with second-degree strangulation, a class D felony; first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation.
The charges stem from officers responding to several 911 hang-ups from a cell phone. According to police documents, Ertell allegedly placed a female victim in a chokehold until she lost consciousness during a dispute.
Ertell was reported held pending arraignment. No further information was available Friday night.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 1:30 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident in a parking lot on West Spring Street. A vehicle operated by Robert L. Skudlarek, 69, of Spring Street, was backing out of a parking space when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Cheryl A. Proffitt, 60, of Garden Avenue. Skudlarek was cited for unsafe backing, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 9:50 p.m., Paul Schmitt, 55, of 1212 W. State St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Schmitt was reported held.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:08 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Lippert Hollow and Four Mile roads. The vehicle reportedly slid through the intersection and struck a tree. No injuries were reported.
New York State Police
- SALAMANCA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:31 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 near exit 20. Alec M. Evans, 23, of Ithaca, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELMONT — Albert P. Knorr, 45, of Dalton, was charged at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Knorr was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- NEW HUDSON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:58 p.m. Wednesday on Habgood Road near Brown Road. A 17-year-old Allegany male was listed as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:27 p.m. Wednesday on Route 2B near Windfall Road. Tracie L. Bliven, 54, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:38 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Main and North Fourth streets. Mark G. Hale, 62, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:15 a.m. Thursday on Route 417. Timothy Jordan Pettit, 51, of Ceres, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:15 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 near exit 24. Andrew Justin Hutchison, 21, of Little Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — Byron M. York, 39, of Eldred, Pa., was charged at 8:32 p.m. Thursday with second-degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor. York was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
