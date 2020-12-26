Police report image

OLEAN — An Olean man was arrested on multiple charges Friday after Olean Police responded to a reported domestic incident.

Kameron Mykel Ertell, 19, of 212 W. Oak St., was charged at 5 p.m. with second-degree strangulation, a class D felony; first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation.

The charges stem from officers responding to several 911 hang-ups from a cell phone. According to police documents, Ertell allegedly placed a female victim in a chokehold until she lost consciousness during a dispute.

Ertell was reported held pending arraignment. No further information was available Friday night.

Olean Police

  • Wednesday, 1:30 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident in a parking lot on West Spring Street. A vehicle operated by Robert L. Skudlarek, 69, of Spring Street, was backing out of a parking space when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Cheryl A. Proffitt, 60, of Garden Avenue. Skudlarek was cited for unsafe backing, an infraction.
  • Wednesday, 9:50 p.m., Paul Schmitt, 55, of 1212 W. State St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Schmitt was reported held.

Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office

  • ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:08 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Lippert Hollow and Four Mile roads. The vehicle reportedly slid through the intersection and struck a tree. No injuries were reported.

New York State Police

  • SALAMANCA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:31 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 near exit 20. Alec M. Evans, 23, of Ithaca, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • BELMONT — Albert P. Knorr, 45, of Dalton, was charged at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Knorr was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
  • NEW HUDSON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:58 p.m. Wednesday on Habgood Road near Brown Road. A 17-year-old Allegany male was listed as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:27 p.m. Wednesday on Route 2B near Windfall Road. Tracie L. Bliven, 54, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
  • ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:38 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Main and North Fourth streets. Mark G. Hale, 62, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:15 a.m. Thursday on Route 417. Timothy Jordan Pettit, 51, of Ceres, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:15 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 near exit 24. Andrew Justin Hutchison, 21, of Little Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • GENESEE — Byron M. York, 39, of Eldred, Pa., was charged at 8:32 p.m. Thursday with second-degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor. York was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
  • MACHIAS

— Joshua R. Schroeder, 22, of Franklinville, was charged at 9:52 p.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Schroeder was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Loading...
Loading...