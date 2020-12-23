Olean Police
- Saturday, 1:50 p.m., two injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and North Sixth streets. A vehicle operated by Brandon L. Waid, 23, of Duke Center, Pa., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Timothy C. Morris, 60, of Mesa, Ariz., which was stopped in traffic. Morris and a passenger complained of pain but refused medical treatment at the scene. Waid was cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Sunday, 8:45 a.m.
, no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Wayne and 12th streets. A vehicle operated by Darrell J. Jerge, 28, of Black Creek, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by John A. Zeigler, 44, of 1415 Rowe Ave., which was stopped in t
- raffic.
- Sunday, 9:49 a.m.
, no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident in a parking lot near North Union Street. A vehicle operated by Denise A. Padloosby, 58, of 314 N. 10th St., was pulling out of a parking space when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Dennis L. Volz, 45, of 204 King St.
- Sunday, 11:10 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident in the Staples parking lot near West State Street. A vehicle operated by Susan Ann Scheelar-Stein, 60, of 2480 Windfall Road, was traveling through the lot when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Marcie M. George, 42, of 197 W. Carroll Road, Portville. Scheelar-Stein was cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 1:40 p.m., Wyatt P. Crawford, 26, of 302 S. Union St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Allegany County Court.
Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 10 p.m., Judith M. Redeye, 27, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Redeye was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Sunday, 2 a.m., Patrick R. Lounsbury, 27, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant relating to previous charges of aggravated family offense, a class E felony; and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Lousbury was processed and held pending arraignment.
- Sunday, 6:15 a.m., Aaron J. Leo, 27, of Little Valley, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; illegal U-turn and unlicensed operation, infractions. Leo was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- Sunday, 5:50 p.m., Kyle M. Beaver, 37, of Salamanca, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Beaver was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:40 a.m. Monday on Sugartown Road near Martin Road. Darren G. Hurlburt, 44, of Angola, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:05 a.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near exit 31. William Joseph Folk, 37, of Halstead, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- NEW HUDSON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:48 a.m. Monday on Mount Monroe Road near Dewey Road. Edward G. Weaver, 56, of Farmersville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:07 p.m. Monday on Route 417 near West Five Mile Road. Rebecca A. Ross, 73, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.