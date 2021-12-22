OLEAN — The Olean Police Department is seeking the public’s help on identifying the individual seen in this photo.
The man was seen stealing tools from a porch on the 100 block of North Third Street.
If anyone has information on this individual, please call the Olean station at 376-5680 or message them on Facebook.
Olean Police
- Friday, 10 a.m., no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident. A vehicle operated by Michael W. Deibler, 51, of Cuba, was traveling west on East State Street, when it struck a parked trailer registered to the city of Olean.
New York
State Police
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:44 p.m. Monday on State Highway 16 and Bear Creek Road. Shawn M. Peterson, 35, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
Cuba Police
Police arrested Rachel M. Patterson, 31, of Friendship, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Sunday on two active warrants issued from the Cuba Town Court. Patterson was processed and released to appear at a later date.