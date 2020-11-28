Olean Police
- Wednesday, 5:13 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near 20th Street. A vehicle operated by Samantha J. Simon, 29, of Olean, struck a vehicle operated by Kristofer R. Lickfield, 41, of Olean. Lickfield was charged with following too closely, a violation.
- Wednesday, 8:20 p.m., Marcus A. Hicks, 34, of Buffalo, was charged with false personation, a class B misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Theodore Tucker III, 34, of Olean, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or higher, both unclassified misdemeanors, and failure to keep right, an infraction. He was released with an appearance ticket and due in Randolph Town Court at a later date.
- PORTVILLE — Ryen T. Putt, 29, of Portville, was charged at 9:37 a.m. Thursday with first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony; third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both class A misdemeanors. He was released under supervision and due in Portville Town Court at a later date.
New York State Police
- HUMPHREY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday on Howe Hill and Dollard roads. Ned M. Hartsell, 19, of Great Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:07 a.m. Thursday at Route 219 and Hungry Hollow Road. An unidentified 17-year-old Ellicottville girl was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — Casey M. Cassidy, 31, of Hume, was charged at 12:26 a.m. Friday with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest and second-degree criminal contempt, all class A misdemeanors. She was released on her own recognizance.
- GROVE