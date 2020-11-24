New York State Police
- ALMA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:56 a.m. Sunday on White Hill North and McKee Road. Jeremy P. Raymore, 24, of Machias, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:39 a.m. Sunday on County Road 17 and Coyle Hill Road. Michael P. Abendschein, 44, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Justin A. Baez, 29, of Olean, was charged at 1:14 p.m. Sunday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held.
- FARMERSVILLE — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Huyck and Hess roads. Kristie E. Skye, 47, of Portageville and C.M. Weatherston, 35, of Grand Island were identified as the drivers. No information was available on the third driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE