Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 11:29 p.m., Lamont I. Coleman, 34, of Salamanca, was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, fourth-degree criminal mischief, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree criminal contempt and endangering welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was held for arraignment in Salamanca City Court.
New York State Police
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:23 a.m. Thursday on County Road 3 and Ford Cross Road. Carlton D. Campbell, 36, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:27 p.m. Thursday on State Highway 19 and Crawford Creek Road. Paul J. Gagliardi, 50, of Lancaster, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:43 p.m. Thursday on State Route 417 and Streeter Brook Road. Culum C. Chase, 40, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:59 p.m. Thursday on West State Street and Dan Eaton Drive. Earl C. Chandler, 54, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday on Bolivar and Wolf Spring roads. Debbie A. Zalwsky, 63, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO