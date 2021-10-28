BRADFORD, Pa. — A Bradford man has been charged with arson in relation to a Nov. 9, 2020, fire on West Washington Street in Corydon Township, the McKean County District Attorney reported Wednesday.
Kristopher David Johnson, no age given, was charged with arson placing others in danger of death or serious bodily injury; arson with intent to destroy unoccupied building; burglary; criminal mischief; and other unspecified crimes.
The arrest followed the investigation by Trooper Andrew Eliason and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall Unit.
Members of the Corydon and Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the initial scene.
Johnson was arraigned and remanded to McKean County jail on $200,000 bail.
Johnson was additionally charged in an unrelated matter with theft for an incident that was reported in 2020. Bail was set in that case at $10,000.
He is due back in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 2:04 p.m., Rosanna R. Rivera, 42, of 612 S. Union St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Rivera was held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Donald E. Brundage, 41, of Wellsville, was arrested on a violation of probation warrant. Brundage was processed and remanded to Allegany County Jail on $1,000 cash bail or $2,000 property bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- FARMERSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:31 p.m. Tuesday on Route 16 near Plymouth Avenue. Katrina L. Hitchcock, 22, of Machias, and Anthony Paul Bonini, 55, of Franklinville, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — Elizabeth J. Robinson, 44, of Olean, was charged at 3:44 p.m. Tuesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Robinson was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West State Street and Independence Drive. Cheyanne Marie Auman, 22, of Bolivar, and Irina Bujor-Panis, 35, of Olean, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- CUBA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:28 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near mile marker 93. Grace Mae Hall, 26, of Cattaraugus, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- INDEPENDENCE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:58 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Route 22 and Fulmer Valley Road. Pamela Anne Bradford, 50, of Whitesville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE