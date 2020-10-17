Olean Police
- Wednesday, 12:13 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Buffalo Road near North 12th Street. A vehicle operated by Katelyn J. Zych, 26, of Niagara Falls, reportedly pulled out in front of a vehicle operated by Brian W. Howes, 39, of 113 N. 24th St., causing a collision. Zych was cited for vehicle entering roadway, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 7:13 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near South 25th Street. A vehicle operated by Christopher D. Piscioneri, 31, of 305 Laurens St., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Thomas M. Walters, 32, of 1101 Delaware Ave., which had stopped in traffic. Piscioneri was cited for following too closely, an infraction.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Ellis L. Baker III, 20, of Clarence, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on a violation of probation warrant. He was processed and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at a later date.
- GREAT VALLEY — Lennox Wilson, 27, of 130 Main St., Little Valley, was arrested at 3:38 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant issued out of the Olean City Police Department. He was turned over to Olean police.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Keith R. Lore, 49, of 5346 Whig St., Little Valley, was charged at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Lore was processed and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at a later date.
- OLEAN — Salvador Lopez, 37, of Weslaco, Texas, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Family Court. Lopez was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail and held on $2,000 bail.
- YORKSHIRE — Jonathan M. Houck, 27, of 11447 North Road, Freedom, was charged at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Oct. 10. Houck was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:13 a.m. Thursday on Route 4 near Botsford Hollow Road. Matthew P. James, 40, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Mitchell R. Odell, 29, of Buffalo, was charged at 8:15 a.m. Thursday with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. Odell was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- WILLING