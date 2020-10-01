Olean Police
- Tuesday, 1:25 p.m.
, no
- injuries were reported following a three-vehicle accident on East State Street near Rowland Avenue. A vehicle operated by Brett L. Green, 42, of 21 Wolf Run Road, Cuba, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Brandi S. McFadden, 33, of 328 N. First St., which was stopped in traffic. McFadden’s vehicle was subsequently pushed into the rear of a vehicle operated by Charlene Marie Freelove, 45, of Shinglehouse, Pa. Green was cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 5:56 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident in the Perkins parking lot on West State Street. A vehicle operated by a 17-year-old Olean boy was backing out of a parking space when it reportedly struck an unoccupied parked vehicle.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 2 p.m.
, Sandra Sherlock, 40, of Salamanca, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Sherlock was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- ANDOVER — Matthew B. Blank, 31, of Andover, was charged at 4:06 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Blank was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:05 a.m. Tuesday on Old State Road near Carson Road. Aurora Mae Dee, 25, of Grand Island, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:11 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South Main and Chestnut streets. Sandra J. Quick, 45, of Almond, and an 18-year-od Savona man were listed as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:56 a.m. Tuesday on Main Street near McKinstry Road. Amber Lynn Hanley, 26, and Robin Marie Roll, 27, both of Franklinville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — Shawna M. Walsh, 31, of Portville, was charged at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Walsh was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- BELFAST — Nathaniel A. Dejac, 21, of Fillmore, was charged at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Sept. 6. Fillmore was released on his own recognizance.
- HUME
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:16 a.m. Wednesday on Route 19 near Dowd Road. Keith Lavern Mitchell, 50, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.