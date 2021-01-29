Olean Police
- Thursday, 1 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on East State Street near Fulton Street. A vehicle operated by Timothy J. Holland, 29, of 305 S. Eighth St., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Gus J. Peterson, 61, of Happy Hollow Road, which was stopped in traffic.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 10:40 a.m., Joseph W. Shelton, 60, of 142 Fair Oak St., was arrested on a bench warrant. He is due back in court at a later date.
- Wednesday, 10:46 p.m.
, Desiree M. Root, 44, of 211 Clinton St., was arrested on a bench warrant and subsequently charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, class A misdemeanors. Root was held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time provided, Lionel C. Carter, 64, of Andover, was arrested on a warrant issued out of the United States District Court, Western New York District. Carter was processed and remanded to Allegany County Jail to be held pending further U.S. District Court proceedings.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- CATTARAUGUS
— Renee L. Mighells, 33, of 55 Highland Ave., Salamanca, was charged at 5:22 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from the report of a larceny at the Dollar General. Mighells was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- ISCHUA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:07 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Route 16 and Old Route 16. Muheydin Ismail, 25, of Buffalo, and Michael D. Sonner, 74, of Arcade, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:53 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Route 219 and Cemetery Road. Steven Bryer, 42, of Bradford, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — Daril L. Harris, 32, of Machias, was charged at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing, class A misdemeanors. Harris was released on his own recognizance.
- CUBA — Kyle A. Fisher, 53, of Gowanda, was charged at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Fisher’s status was not reported.
- OLEAN — Aliza M. Brown, 19, of Salamanca, was charged at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Brown was released on her own recognizance.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:55 p.m. Wednesday on Five Mile Road near Eaton Cross Road. Sarah M. Anderson, 27, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:57 a.m. Thursday on Yeager Hill Road near Route 417. An 18-year-old Bolivar man was listed as the driver. No injuries were reported.