Police report image

Cattaraugus County

Sheriff’s Office

  • OLEAN — Amy M. Benjamin, 38, of Allegany, was charged at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny and third-degree welfare fraud, both class A misdemeanors. An investigation determined she fraudulently received $26 in HEAP benefits in 2018. Benjamin was released with an appearance ticket.

New York

State Police

  • JAMESTOWN —

Matthew Taylor, 34, of Randolph, was charged with third-degree assault, a class A mkisdemeanor. His status was not reported.

  • AMITY — Dylan F. Rassman, 32, of Belmont, was charged at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday with assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, a class D felony, and second-degree menacing and criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors. His status was not reported.
  • AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 31A and Back River Road. Alea M. Ward, 33, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • BURNS

    • — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:13 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 70 and Coombs Road. Justine A. Bielewicz, 28, of Hunt, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

    Tags

    Loading...
    Loading...