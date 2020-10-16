- OLEAN — Amy M. Benjamin, 38, of Allegany, was charged at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny and third-degree welfare fraud, both class A misdemeanors. An investigation determined she fraudulently received $26 in HEAP benefits in 2018. Benjamin was released with an appearance ticket.
AMITY — Dylan F. Rassman, 32, of Belmont, was charged at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday with assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, a class D felony, and second-degree menacing and criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors. His status was not reported.AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 31A and Back River Road. Alea M. Ward, 33, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.BURNS
Matthew Taylor, 34, of Randolph, was charged with third-degree assault, a class A mkisdemeanor. His status was not reported.
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:13 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 70 and Coombs Road. Justine A. Bielewicz, 28, of Hunt, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.