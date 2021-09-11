Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- ALLEGANY — David J. Vega, 33, of Allegany, was charged at 5:43 p.m. Sunday with fourth-degree stolen property, a class E felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- FARMERSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:41 a.m. Thursday on Route 98 N. and Route 243. Alicia Pope, 21, of Houghton, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — Christopher R. Rowand, 41, of Olean, was charged at 12:02 p.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE