Cattaraugus County

Sheriff’s Office

  • ALLEGANY — David J. Vega, 33, of Allegany, was charged at 5:43 p.m. Sunday with fourth-degree stolen property, a class E felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.

New York

State Police

  • FARMERSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:41 a.m. Thursday on Route 98 N. and Route 243. Alicia Pope, 21, of Houghton, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • PORTVILLE — Christopher R. Rowand, 41, of Olean, was charged at 12:02 p.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
  • WELLSVILLE

— A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:22 p.m. Thursday on Stannards Road and State Route 248. Brenden P. Loucks, 29, of Wellsville, and Ross G. Surdam, 47, of Galeton, Pa., were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.

