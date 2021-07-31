New York
State Police
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday in the Burger King parking lot. Joann Chandler, 57, of Portville, and Karen L. Kolasinski, 67, of Olean, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:55 a.m. Thursday on Fourth Avenue and South Main Street. Mark J. Schindleback, 58, of Franklinville was identified as a driver. No information was provided on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:38 p.m. Thursday on State Highway 19 and Stevens Court. Judith A. Allen, 76, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — Derek W. Lockwood, 31, of Olean, was charged at 2:59 p.m. Thursday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was later charged a 8:17 p.m. with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and tampering with physical evidence, both class E felonies, and tampering with physical evidence, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held.
- BURNS — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:21 p.m. Thursday at the entrance to Sun Valley Campground. William J. Draper, 70, of Livonia, was identified as a driver. No information was provided on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:10 p.m. Thursday on Pennsylvania Avenue and County Road 20. Gregory T. McCollumn, 66, of Arkport, and Tracy M. Watson, 52, of Scio, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:12 p.m. Thursday on State Highway 19 and County Road 9. Kaylee A. France, 21, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:13 p.m. Thursday on Ashford Hollow Road and State Route 240. Lawrence G. Spaulding, 75, of West Valley, and Joseph R. Miller III, 21, of West Valley, were identified as the drivers. Three injuries were reported.
- HUME