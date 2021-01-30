New York
State Police
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:20 p.m. Thursday on South Main and North Franklin streets. Cathy A. Farrow, 56, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:46 p.m. Thursday on South Main and North Franklin streets. Chezney M. Belcher, 24, of Tonawanda, was identified as a driver. The second driver was an unidentified 17-year-old Boston boy. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — Caitlyn M. Dubois, 21, of Rexville, was charged at 7 p.m. Thursday with prohibited sale of alcoholic beverage, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE