BRADFORD, Pa. — Many area students were among the 2021 graduates at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, which conducted commencement ceremonies Sunday.
Area students on the graduates list are:
• ALLEGANY: Haley Burkett, bachelor of arts, criminal justice and Tyler Stady, bachelor of science, computer information systems and technology.
• BRADFORD — Joshua Bailey, bachelor of science, computer information systems and technology; Bernice Baker, bachelor of arts, sociology; Alexis Brown, bachelor of science in nursing, nursing; Stephanie Burritt, bachelor of science, accounting and business management; Jennifer Fitton, bachelor of science, business management; Emilee Gahn, bachelor of science, biology; Adam Guthrie, bachelor of science, business management; Mackenzie Hartle, associate of science, nursing; Joshua Hile, bachelor of science, social studies education 7-12; Hannah Holleran, bachelor of science, early level education (preK-4); Alexis Horning, bachelor of science, psychology; Juliah Laemmer, bachelor of science, biology; Skylar Llewellyn, bachelor of science, biology; Hannah McAvoy, bachelor of science, biology; Austin McCracken, associate of science, petroleum technology; Ashton McGriff, associate of science, nursing; Buddy Miller, bachelor of science, applied mathematics and chemistry; Nathan Morris, bachelor of science, computer information systems and technology; Shawn Mosier, bachelor of science and associate of science, energy science and technology and engineering science; Megan Myers, bachelor of arts, criminal justice; Takoda Newkirk, bachelor of arts, broadcast communications; Matthew O’Brien, bachelor of arts, environmental studies; Brett Pais, bachelor of science, accounting; Justin Peterson, bachelor of science, business management; Jarod Piccioli, bachelor of science, exercise science; Daniel Picklo, bachelor of science, computer information systems and technology; Sarah Pingie, bachelor of arts, communications; Kamryn Piscitelli, bachelor of science, exercise science; Angela Potter, associate of science, nursing; Jeana Ruffner, bachelor of science, psychology; Jared Schwab, bachelor of science, business management; Ellery Signor, bachelor of science, biology; Jennifer Swanson, associate of arts, liberal studies; Connor Vecellio, associate of science, engineering science and environmental studies; Tricia Wilt, bachelor of arts, sociology; Kimberly Wonderly, associate of science, nursing; and Makenzie Yurkewicz, bachelor of arts, sociology.
• CUBA: Karlee Atherton, bachelor of science, radiological science.
• FRANKLINVILLE: Jenna Hicks, bachelor of science, early level education (preK-4).
• LITTLE VALLEY: Kyle O’Donnell, bachelor of science, health and physical education.
• OLEAN: Gabrielle Carpenter, bachelor of science, sport and recreation management; Derek Eaton, bachelor of science, psychology; Zachry Ensell, bachelor of science, accounting; Bethany Fratercangelo, bachelor of science, early level education (preK-4); Sophia Fratercangelo, bachelor of science, health and physical education; Jessica Johnson, bachelor of science, biology; William Miller, associate of science, Information Systems; Alex Pantuso, associate of science, petroleum technology; and Kyleigh Vanhoutte, bachelor of science, radiological science.
• PORTVILLE: Melissa Dubeck, associate of science, nursing and Kelsey Thompson, bachelor of science, radiological science.
• SALAMANCA: Lauren Harvey, bachelor of science, business management; Janette McClure, bachelor of science, early level education (preK-4); Gina Roselli, bachelor of arts, history-political science; Latdior Williams, bachelor of arts, public relations; and Stone Wilson, bachelor of arts, history-political science.
• SCIO: Kristen Bowker, bachelor of arts, environmental studies.
• WELLSVILLE: Lucien Kalkhof, bachelor of science, business management.
• West Valley: Stephanie Delano, bachelor of science, biology.