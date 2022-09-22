Houghton University graduate, advisor publish research on refugee food insecurity in Buffalo under Hatfield Prize award
HOUGHTON -- New research by Houghton University graduate Grace Retz and faculty advisor Dr. Michael Ritter was published today by the Center for Public Justice, a Christian civic education and public policy research organization based in Washington, D.C.
Retz and Ritter were recipients of The Hatfield Prize, which honors the late Senator Mark O. Hatfield, a U.S. Senator from Oregon known for integrating his Christian faith and his public policy commitments. The Hatfield Prize is made possible through the generous support of the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust and the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The findings and conclusions presented in The Hatfield Prize reports are those of the authors alone and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of these foundations.
The pair’s research focuses on the impact of language barriers and lack of transportation access on refugee food insecurity in Buffalo, New York. Her research highlights the experiences of food-insecure refugee families and recommends how government and civil society institutions, including faith communities, can better support refugee families.
Retz completed her research during her senior year and graduated from Houghton University in May with degrees in biology and international development and minors in political science and global health. Ritter is an assistant professor of international development at Houghton University.
“Food insecurity is a nationwide concern in the United States,” said Retz. “However, the topic of food insecurity is especially important for refugees, as having reliable access to food impacts their physical and mental health, and is crucial for their adjustment to life in the United States. I hope that my research will help bring attention to the disproportionate effects food insecurity has on refugee populations and that it will inspire a collaborative effort to solve this problem.”
Ritter expressed his hopes for the pair’s research. “I look forward to seeing how this research might catalyze partnerships between institutions that share common goals of improving the well-being of the Buffalo community, especially refugees.”
Emily Fromke, Program Director of Shared Justice at the Center for Public Justice, emphasized the contribution Retz and Ritter’s research makes in this moment.
“This policy report highlights the stories of refugees and the challenges they face to feed their families as they resettle in the U.S.” Fromke said. “Looking specifically at Buffalo, NY as a case study, this report provides a roadmap for government and civil society institutions as they work together to ensure refugee families have access to nutritious food.”
This year the reports are available online at sharedjustice.org/hatfieldprize2022. Retz and Ritter are both available for interviews regarding their research findings.