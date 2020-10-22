WELLSVILLE — Ardent Solutions has been chosen as a recipient of a new grant from the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York — the Co-Creating Well-Being: Supporting Children and Families Through Trauma grant.
Ardent Solutions is one of 13 agencies selected in the multi-year, three-phase initiative sponsored by the foundation to help create solutions with children and families affected by toxic stress and trauma.
Helen Evans, associate director at Ardent Solutions, said the organization will use the funding "to build resources and awareness in our community that address trauma and to improve service delivery for those impacted."
She noted that trauma is a pervasive problem resulting from exposure to an incident or series of events that are emotionally disturbing or life-threatening, with lasting adverse effects.
“Our project will help organizations that serve young children and their families who may have experienced trauma to be more trauma-informed," Evans said. "By embracing the core principals of a trauma-informed approach to care the project will help transform how people experience services."
Working with The Institute on Trauma and Trauma-Informed Care (ITTIC), Allegany County will be the home to a Trauma-Informed Care Champions Program. Later this fall, 30 individuals will apply to become a TIC Champion and participate in a year-long educational program.
Participants will learn about the core principals of trauma-informed care, including encouraging safety, trustworthiness and transparency, peer support, collaboration, empowerment, and humility and responsiveness.
For more information on the Allegany County Trauma-Informed Care Champions Program, or to join the Trauma-Informed Communities throughout Allegany County Coalition, contact Evans at (585) 593-5223 ext. 1011.