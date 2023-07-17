CUBA — The Friends of the Cuba Library are holding their 21st annual wine and cheese tasting event from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Cuba Circulating Library, 39 E. Main St.
The popular fundraising event, now called “Cheers, Cheese & Chocolate,” will offer samples of wine for tasting from six New York wineries, four California wineries plus El Coto from Spain. The New York wineries are Bully Hill, Hunt Country Vineyards, Salmon Run, Montezuma, Johnson Estate and Ellicottville. California wineries are Josh Cellars, 19 Crimes, Apothic Winery and Bar Dog. The event will also have a “chocolate station” with a chocolate fountain.The Cuba Cheese Shoppe is providing nearly a dozen specialty cheeses for guests to enjoy while library supporters serve their most delicious and popular hot and cold hors d'oeuvres.
Tickets start at $20, and guests must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets are available as pre-sale only and are available at the library. Library hours are 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Proceeds of this fundraiser will be used for the purchase of new furniture for the newly-renovated children’s area of the library.