WELLSVILLE — Ardent Solutions is offering a virtual opportunity for community members to participate in an upcoming evidence-based program developed by Self-Management Resource Center entitled Living Healthy with Chronic Conditions.
The class runs from March 11 through April 15 and is free of charge to all participants. Registrations required by March 8. The Living Healthy workshop will meet each Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to noon for a total of six sessions.
This health education program helps participants become more confident about managing their own health and chronic condition or that of a loved-one. The workshops are taught by two peer leaders and are for individuals living with a chronic condition, such as arthritis, heart disease, lung disease and diabetes.
Family members, friends and caregivers are welcome to attend. The program provides information and teaches practical skills on managing chronic health problems.
Participants should plan to attend all six sessions as each class continues to build upon the previous class. Participants will need an email address and a computer or tablet with internet access to attend. One-on-one technical assistance will be provided prior to the workshop for all participants.
Ardent Solutions invites community members to connect with their peers and certified instructor in a virtual enhanced self-directed Walk with Ease program.
“Participants have the opportunity to join the Walk With Ease program virtually or follow the self-directed model on their own. This program is a free, six-week walking program developed by the Arthritis Foundation for anyone 18 years of age or older who is looking to improve their health or any chronic conditions.” said Danielle DeLong, program instructor.
Endorsed by the Center for Disease Control and the New York State Department of Health, Walk With Ease increases a person’s sense of control, quality of life, reduces pain and promotes education about arthritis self-management.
“Community members who enroll in the free program will receive a Walk With Ease Guidebook and a pedometer at no cost to assist in developing a routine,” DeLong said. “Additionally, participants can choose to join the virtual option and receive motivational and informational email guidance during the six weeks as well as attend virtual meetings with peers to discuss their progress.”
The Walk With Ease enhanced self-directed program begins on March 15 and interested participants are asked to registered by March 5.
To learn more about either program or to register, contact DeLong at Ardent Solutions at (585) 808-7023 or delongd@ardentnetwork.org.
For more information on this program or others offered by Ardent Solutions, please visit www.ardentnetwork.org.