ALFRED — Alfred State College has presented Nicole DiRado, an assistant professor in the Physical and Life Sciences Department, with the Student Advocate Award.
Each year, students nominate employees who has had a profound impact on them for the award. Winners receive a golden apple engraved with the award name and year.
Several students passionately nominated DiRado for the Student Advocate Award.
One student said, “She makes herself available for questions at almost any hour and never hesitates to offer insight, advice, and encouragement. The forensic science technology program of Alfred State College is immeasurably enriched by her efforts.”
Another student noted that DiRado is always looking for experiences to add to the forensic science technology program, having organized trips to the Monroe County Crime Lab and Medical Examiner’s Office, as well as worked to establish an affiliation with the office to provide students with more internship opportunities.
“Professor DiRado does much more than improve this academic program," a nominating student wrote. "She regularly checks in with us and genuinely cares about the well-being of all of her students. Professor DiRado deserves this award more than anyone because of how deeply she cares for the forensic science technology program and its students.”