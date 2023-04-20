CUBA — The Cuba Library will host several classes over the next couple of months.
Chair Yoga classes
The Cuba Library will host free Chair Yoga classes at the Cuba VFW on Tuesdays, May 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 and June 6, from 10-10:45 a.m.
The class will be led by Jane Gram. Chair Yoga is a soft, gentle way to practice yoga for anyone who feels they have limited mobility, or other physical issue, but would like to experience the renowned benefits of yoga. Poses and movements are done sitting in a chair, or possibly standing using a chair for support.
We will practice a variety of poses to strengthen muscles and bones and to support the spine. You will also learn how mindful breathing is key to moving in a safe, beneficial way. The class will be about 45 minutes in length. No experience with yoga is necessary, but please dress in comfortable clothing and be willing to learn something new about your own body. Registration is required and space is limited. Please contact the library at cuba@stls.org or call (585) 968-1668 to sign up.
The instructor for Chair Yoga, Jane Gram, is a registered yoga teacher with Yoga Alliance, at the Experienced 500 level. She has been teaching yoga classes since 2004, in various locations to a wide audience of age groups. Her trainings have continued every year since then in a variety of styles, including Aśtanga, Iyengar, Yin, Vinyasa, Mindfulness Meditation and Yoga Therapy. Since the pandemic in early 2020, she has been teaching only in Cuba, where she resides.
This project is supported by outreach funds awarded by the Southern Tier Library System’s Coordinated Outreach Services Advisory Council.
Beginning Quilting class
The Cuba Library will host a class for beginning quilters at Cuba-Rushford Middle High School on Wednesdays, May 10, 17 and 24, 5:30-8 p.m., in room 224.
Students should already be comfortable using a sewing machine. Students will be introduced to a variety of techniques and tricks to create at least three quilt blocks. These blocks can be made into a table runner or pillows. Students will also learn about borders, quilting and binding.
There is a $5 materials fee for this class. There is limited space so registration is required. Contact the library to register at cuba@stls.org or call (585) 968-1668.
Students will need to bring four (4) cotton fabrics (1/2 yd each) that "work" together. Consider values: One should be light, another light-medium, another darker-medium and the last darker. Also a rotary cutter, ruler and mat if you have them.
Learn to Make Beaded Felt Picture Frames
Learn to create a beaded picture frame out of stiff felt and glass seed beads. Each participant will take home a frame that fits a 3x5″ photo. This multi-session class, taking place at Cuba Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday and Thursday, May 3 and 4 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 6 from noon–2 p.m., is taught by Samantha Jacobs, a Native American beadworker.
There is a $5 fee to participate, and patrons must attend all three sessions to complete the project. Patrons ages 14 and up are invited to participate. Space is limited, and registration is required. Please contact Cuba Library at (585) 968-1668 or email cuba@stls.org to sign up.
Samantha Jacobs is a Haudenosaunee artist, making traditional arts such as beadwork, moccasins and regalia accessories, as well as providing displays, demos and presentations on Haudenosaunee style artwork and stories.
This project is made possible with funds from Friends of the Cuba Library, Inc. and the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Arts Council for Wyoming County.