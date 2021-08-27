Andover kids fishing contest winners announced

ANDOVER — The Andover Wetlands annual Kids Fishing Contest celebrated its 30th anniversary with participants from across Allegany County and beyond.
Special guests in attendance who assisted in handing out the trophies included state Sen. George Borrello, former Sen. Catharine Young, Allegany County legislators Steve Havey, Gary Barnes, Janice Burdick and Bill Dibble, Andover Mayor David Truax and Andover Town Supervisor Gus Weber.
5 & under winners
First Place: Brenda Shepard of Hornell, 2 pound, 16 inch carp.
Second Place: Amelia Wagner of Andover, 2 ounce, 6 inch bluegill.
Third Place: Kwihnlynn Williams of Wellsville, 2 ounce, 5 ¼ inch bluegill.
6-8 winners
First Place: Karson Shepard of Hornell, 2 pound 8.8 ounce, 18 ¾ inch carp.
Second Place: Aevuh Odell of Andover, 3.8 ounce, 8 ¼ inch perch.
Third Place: Ryker Seaman of Andover, 3.6 ounce, 8 ¼ inch perch.
9-11 winners
First Place: Nathan Mersenzaho of Wellsville, 2 pound 15.6 ounce, 20 inch carp.
Second Place: Tyton Updyke of Andover, 9.2 ounce, 10 ¼ inch bullhead.
Third Place: Samuel Wagner of Andover, 2.8 ounce, 6 ½ inch bluegill.
12-15 winners
First Place: Ian Allwood of Portageville, 3 pound 4.2 ounce, 19.5 inch carp.
Second Place: Hadleigh Watson of Cameron Mills, 3 pound 1.2 ounce, 18 ¼ inch carp.
Third Place: Brooklyn Seager of Cameron Mills, 3 pound 1.8 ounce, 19 inch carp.
Additional trophies presented
Largest Fish: Nolan Mattison of Andover for a 3 pound 10.6 ounce, 19 ¼ inch carp.
Smallest Fish: Jaxon Odell of Andover for a .08 ounce, 4 ¾ inch sunfish.
Most Fish: Meole Shepard of Hornell with 17 fish.
Largest Bass: Blake Burris of Hornell for a 1 pound 15 ounce, 15 ¼ inch bass.
Largest Carp: Izzabella Seager of Wellsville for a 4 pound 4.8 ounce, 20 ¼ inch carp.
The 17th annual Jess Present/Pat McGee Memorial Sportsmanship Award, given in memory of the late senators for their tireless work and dedication to the Andover Wetlands Project, was presented to Collin Button of Hornell. Both the senators were avid outdoors people and believed in the preservation of recreational habitat.